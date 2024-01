article

A 14-year-old girl is missing out of Gilroy, according to police.

Anai Gomes was last seen Friday around 8:30 a.m. walking to Gilroy High School from her home on West 10th Street.

Anai stands at 5 feet and has brown hair with brown eyes.

Anyone aware of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Gilroy Police Department at (408) 846-0350. Her family can also be contacted at (408) 843-6498 or (408) 676-3595.