Teen sexually assaulted at East Bay high school, police say

A teenage boy was sexually assaulted on the campus of Piedmont High School, authorities said.

Police said the assault happened Thursday afternoon, between 3:30 and 4 p.m. near the high school's gym, and involved a 17-year-old boy.

Authorities said the suspect in the case is a Hispanic woman between the ages of 30 and 40. She is about 110-120 pounds, 5’7’’ – 5’10", with long black curly hair, which was tied up during the time of the assault, police said.

The woman was wearing a short sleeve pink shirt, black sweatpants, square sunglasses, and a hoop nose ring.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or suspect can contact the Piedmont Police Department at 510-420-3000.