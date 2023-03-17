Teen shot, arrested after suspected drug deal gone bad

A teenager who was shot and another minor have been arrested for their alleged role in a violent drug deal in Oakley, according to city officials.

The drug deal allegedly involved three people who were fighting inside a car when gunshots were heard around Wednesday night on the 1000 block of Quail Valley Run, officials said. The driver, identified as 18-year-old Nickolas Durham of Pittsburg, was shot in his upper chest, according to police.

Durham was taken to a local hospital and has since been released. But he was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle.

Police said their investigation determined the shooting may have resulted from an "illegal narcotics deal gone bad."

Durham and an unidentified minor were found inside the car, which had been stolen days earlier, according to Oakley authorities.

The juvenile was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm, officials said.

The third person from the fight inside car has not been found.

READ MORE: BART passenger shot, pistol-whipped

"Even though my detectives are still trying to identify the third party in this incident we have recovered the gun that was used and we have taken two suspects into custody…I want all of those residents to know I have issued an expectation to my officers to bolster patrols in that area for the next few days," said Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard.

Anyone with information about the incident or the missing third suspect is asked to contact the Oakley Police Department at (925) 229-2079.