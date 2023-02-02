18-year-old shot and killed at Santa Cruz County party identified

article

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff has identified the 18-year-old who was shot and killed Saturday night at a house party in Boulder Creek.

Rowan Parham, of Soquel, died that night after shots were fired by another at the party, according to officials.

Authorities arrested the suspect Sunday afternoon. But he is a minor and no additional information can be released.

"Rowan truly loved and cared for all of his friends & family, and was loved and cared for in return by so many," said Philip Wartena in a GoFundMe for the family. "Anyone that knew Rowan, knew that he was an extraordinarily loyal friend with a quick wit, an infectious laugh and a smile that always lit up the room."

The San Lorenzo Valley Unified School District also weighed in on the tragedy.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family who senselessly lost a child at a young age and also to all of our students and families impacted by this tragic event," said Supt. Christopher Schiermeyer.

He said even though the victim and the suspect did not attend SVUSD schools, many students knew both of them and are grieving.