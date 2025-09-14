Teen sideshow spectator dies after falling from Crockett overpass

article

A 16-year-old boy died in Crockett on Saturday after he climbed over a concrete barrier and fell off an overpass while watching an illegal sideshow.

California Highway Patrol officers and deputies from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office were called just after 3:25 a.m. on Saturday to the intersection of Pomona Street and Merchant Street, near Interstate 80, on reports of the takeover involving more than 100 vehicles blocking roads in the area, according to a CHP statement.

At the scene, the CHP received a report that one of the people watching the sideshow had climbed over a barrier on the Pomona Street on-ramp to Interstate 80, and had accidentally fallen about 75 feet to the ground below.

Authorities found the 16-year-old victim directly under the Pomona Street on-ramp, and he was declared dead at the scene. His name was not released.

Authorities are still investigating the teenager's death, and anyone with information was asked to contact CHP's Contra Costa Area office in Martinez at 925-646-4980 or email your contact information to 320Investigations@chp.ca.gov.