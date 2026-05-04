Teenage girl dies in suspected San Leandro DUI

The Brief Girl, 16, died in a suspected DUI. 19-year-old BMW driver arrested. No one has yet been identified.



A 19-year-old was arrested after a 16-year-old girl was killed and several were injured in a chain reaction collision Sunday morning on Interstate Highway 880 in San Leandro.

DUI suspected

What we know:

The driver of a BMW 535i sedan going northbound on the interstate struck a Honda Accord just after 11 a.m., ejecting the teenage girl who was a rear passenger in the BMW, according to California Highway Patrol officer Nicole Mendibil.

The girl was then struck by an oncoming box truck that crashed into the wreckage and she was pronounced dead at the scene, Mendibil said.

Video at the scene showed a mangled car underneath the truck.

The driver of the BMW and a juvenile passenger fled the scene, while another was left in the BMW with injuries. He was taken to a hospital, along with the driver of the Accord.

The 19-year-old driver of the BMW was later arrested at his home, Mendibil said.

He is facing multiple allegations, including accusations that he was intoxicated when the crash occurred.

What we don't know:

No one has yet been publicly identified.

The Source CHP, Bay City News, visual evidence



