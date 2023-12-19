Teens suffer 'major injuries' in Mountain View crash

Two teenagers suffered "major injuries" and a third was hospitalized after a sedan crashed into a tree in Mountain View on Tuesday, police said.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. at Sonia Way and Miramonte Avenue, according to authorities.

Police said they found the car "lodged up against a tree on a driveway of a home."

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Police did not specify if the teens were all in the car or if any were pedestrians.

More information about the victims' condition was not available.