Teens who previously snuck into Dodger Stadium break into Knott's Berry Farm

A group of teen Tiktokers who take pride in sneaking into Southern California's major landmarks are back again.

The social media influencer, @shawty_grandmaa, previously made headlines for sneaking into Dodger Stadium, SoFi Stadium and the Los Angeles Clippers' future home, Intuit Dome. In the Intuit Dome break-in, the teens hopped fences, climbed up ladders, walked along the hallways and then made their way down to the future court, where they started putting up shots.

Fast-forward to May 2024, the teens have broken into Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park. The duo, neither even bothering to hide their faces in the video, hopped the fences and made their way to the theme park.

Theme park officials did not seem thrilled by their stunt. Knott's Berry Farm issued a statement warning the public that re-enacting @shawty_grandmaa's break-in is subject to arrest and possibly being banned from the park.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Trespassers break into Clippers’ new arena in Inglewood

Below is a statement issued by Knott's Berry Farm:

"We are aware of the two individuals who trespassed into the park on the evening of May 20 and of other videos posted on social media showing them trespassing into various other local entertainment venues including SoFi and Dodger Stadium. Safety is always our top priority. This behavior will not be tolerated, and anyone found trespassing on Knott’s property is subject to arrest and may be permanently barred from the park. We contacted Buena Park Police Department and provided images of these two individuals as well as our security teams and will continue to review measures to protect the park and work with local authorities on these situations."