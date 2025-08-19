Tesla driver arrested in Highway 84 road rage shooting, CHP says

The Brief Stefan Mercado, 24, was arrested in a road rage shooting on Highway 84 on Aug. 12. Authorities said Mercado shot the victim in the arm. The shooting happened during the evening commute.



A 24-year-old man was arrested after allegedly opening fire from his Tesla during a road rage incident on an East Bay freeway, striking another driver, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division said Stefan Mercado, of San Jose, was identified as the suspect in the Aug. 12 shooting on Highway 84.

Victim got out of his Tesla, walked toward suspect's vehicle

The backstory:

The gunfire erupted around 5:30 p.m. on eastbound Highway 84, west of Interstate 880, during the evening commute.

Investigators said the confrontation began when the victim pulled his vehicle in front of Mercado’s Tesla, got out, and began approaching him. Mercado allegedly threw something to stop the man, but when the victim continued walking, Mercado opened fire, striking him in the arm.

Victim drove himself to hospital

What we know:

The victim drove himself to Washington Hospital in Fremont.

Mercado fled the scene but was later arrested at his San Jose home, where detectives recovered a firearm, CHP said.

He was booked into Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.