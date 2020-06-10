Tesla factory co-workers killed by alleged drunk, wrong-way driver

Over the weekend, two families in the East Bay lost their loved ones to a wrong way driver who CHP said was drunk.

The victims were co-workers on the assembly line at Tesla and were carpooling home from work. They were on Interstate 680 in Danville when the crash occurred.

Monica Mondy is in need of comfort as she mourns the loss of her only son.

“He was just starting his life,” said Mondy. “I can’t even really explain it. He was loving, caring and he was a father. He was just everything. Everyone loved him.”

Last Saturday, Mondy last saw her son Taurean Lee as the 26-year-old left their home in Antioch to work the graveyard shift at Tesla. He never returned.

A memorial now sits at Interstate 680 in Danville, where Lee and his co-worker 46-year-old Nettie Perkett were killed early Sunday morning.

“I would describe it as inexcusably horrific,” said Ofc. Brandon Correira of CHP Contra Costa.

CHP said 27-year-old Camille Kimball of Concord was allegedly driving drunk and driving the wrong way as she left south Walnut Creek.

“It’s probably two to three miles from where the first wrong way call comes out maybe a little less than that,” said Ofc. Correira.

Her Ford Fusion headed south in the northbound lanes near El Pintado Road. The Ford crashed head-on into the Honda Civic, killing Lee and Perkett.

Kimball was taken to the hospital. Friends of the victims want to know her whereabouts that night.

“We think about who would have stopped her,” said Taurean’s Friend Tancia Currie. “It’s a complete tragedy. It could have been completely avoided.”

Perkett leaves behind a 20-year-old daughter, who said she had a soul of gold and would light the room everywhere she went.

“Two families are totally destroyed,” said Mondy. “You are taking fathers from their kids. You are taking kids from their parents. Don’t drink and drive.”

Lee leaves behind a two-year-old and music and acting aspirations. His mother said she finds some solace knowing the two died together.

“I try to picture them holding each other’s hands from the impact, looking at each other and going out together,” said Mondy.

Kimball is being evaluated at a psychiatric care facility and will be released into police custody facing vehicular manslaughter. A vigil is scheduled for both victims at Deer Valley High School in Antioch on Thursday night.