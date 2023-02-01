Tesla vs cow: Farm animal collides with vehicle in Pleasanton

article

A cow collided with a Tesla in Pleasanton Wednesday evening, officials said.

Pleasanton police reported they received multiple calls about a loose brown cow causing delays on Bernal Avenue and Stanley Boulevard. The same cow collided with a Tesla Model S.

No injuries were reported.

The cow was lassoed and brought back home, according to the Pleasanton Police Department.

Damaged Tesla from cow

