Tesla vs cow: Farm animal collides with vehicle in Pleasanton
PLEASANTON, Calif. - A cow collided with a Tesla in Pleasanton Wednesday evening, officials said.
Pleasanton police reported they received multiple calls about a loose brown cow causing delays on Bernal Avenue and Stanley Boulevard. The same cow collided with a Tesla Model S.
No injuries were reported.
The cow was lassoed and brought back home, according to the Pleasanton Police Department.
Damaged Tesla from cow
