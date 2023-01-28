Tesla spontaneously combusts on Sacramento freeway

A Tesla spontaneously combusted earlier Saturday in Sacramento while being driven on a freeway, authorities reported.

Metro Fire of Sacramento said the Tesla S Model was not speeding while driving eastbound on Highway 50 when its battery compartment suddenly caught fire.

Officials said no injuries were reported but that around 6000 gallons of water were used to extinguish the flames. Two fire engines, a water tender, and a ladder truck were used to help put out the fire.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m.

