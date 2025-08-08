Expand / Collapse search

Texas Democrats breaking quorum to join Newsom and Pelosi in Sacramento

Published  August 8, 2025 6:19am PDT
Texas Democrats to meet with Newsom in Sacramento | Take 2 Nightly

Texas Democrats who have fled their state to put off voting on Republican's redrawn Congressional maps that give the GOP an advantage will be in Sacramento on Friday to meet with Governor Gavin Newsom, Rep. Nancy Pelosi and other California lawmakers as the redistricting battle continues. Claudine Wong previews the 10 o'clock News and Andre Torrez has news out of Brentwood and talks Outside Lands food options.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Texas Democrats who are breaking quorum to avoid voting on redrawing Congressional maps in their home state will be in Sacramento on Friday. 

There, they will join Gov. Gavin Newsom, Rep. Nancy Pelosi and other state lawmakers, to discuss California's re-districting plan, Democrats announced. 

This week, Gov. Newsom said California would retaliate against Republicans' redistricting plans, specifically calling out President Donald Trump for trying to tilt the balance of power in Congress. 

It's a plan that would slash five GOP US House seats from the Golden State, but it's also a plan that has seen criticism from the likes of former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who has said he is prepared to campaign against this Democratic-led effort. 

Texas Republicans want to redraw House districts in order to strengthen the GOP hold on the chamber in 2026. 

But they haven't been able to vote on redrawing those districts because Texas Democrats have left the state, something Republicans are calling a dereliction of duty. 

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has even gone as far as calling for the House Democratic leader to be removed from office over the walkout. 

