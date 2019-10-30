The backstory of the viral California wildfire wedding photo

Curtis and Katie Ferland flew all the way from the Windy City to Wine Country in order to have a picture-perfect wedding and a Castro Valley photographer was there to capture an image that has now gone beyond viral.

"I did not know at the time that it would take on the life that it has," Karna M. Roa told KTVU on Wednesday.

Her photo of the Ferlands - both wearing air masks over their faces standing in a vineyard blanketed in golden haze - has reached across the Internet and now symbolizes the state of California during wildfire season. News outlets from USA Today to the BBC have all clamored to hear her story.

"This was exactly what was happening that day," Roa said, as her mother, who was evacuated from Sebastopol, sat nearby.

What happened that day was not what the Chicago couple had planned for.

Soon after they touched down in the Bay Area, the Ferlands were met with flames, smoke and haze raging from the Kincade Fire, the Mercury News reported.

But the Ferlands didn't want to call off their Saturday ceremony, and they forged ahead with their Big Day at the Chateau St. Jean Winery in Kenwood, about 20 miles south of where the fire started in Geyersville, a tiny community known for wineries and vineyards.

Nearby evacuations caused staff and vendors to deal with more serious personal emergenices. The thick smoke prompted the couple to re-locate the wedding indoors.

Their wedding planner suggested the two make the most of it.

Roa took out her Nikon and her high-powered Godox flashes and went to work. She was inspired by Grant Woodd's iconic 1930 painting "American Gothic" and she had the couple look out across the vineyard straight ahead. The bride carrying a bouquet of flowers. The groom standing straight in a gray suit. Only the couple's eyes peered out over their air-filtration masks.

Roa admitted the shoot was a bit more stressful than usual.

"I knew we only had a limited time to be outdoors," she said. She only had a few minutes to shoot family photos and get the couple shot in the vineyards.

Fortunately, or not, for Roa, she's had some experience making wedding images during wildfire season before.

This is her fourth wildfire wedding shoot in three years.

"During the Tubbs Fire," she said, "three weddings had to be relocated at the last minute."