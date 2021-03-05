The Bay Area has 10 ZIP codes prioritized by the state for vaccines

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced that California will set aside 40% of vaccine doses for the hardest-hit communities in the state and has established a "vaccine equity metric," which seeks to increase vaccinations in those neighborhoods and ZIP codes.

Ten Bay Area ZIP codes are on the list in four counties: San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa and Solano.

The two ZIP codes in San Francisco are in the Tenderloin neighborhood and Treasure Island. The Alameda County ZIP codes are in Oakland. In Contra Costa, the affected ZIP code is in North Richmond. The Solano County ZIP codes encompass Montezuma, Fairfield, Vallejo and Vacaville.

Throughout California, the doses will be spread out among 400 ZIP codes with about 8 million people eligible for shots. The areas are considered most vulnerable based on metrics such as household income, education level, housing status and access to transportation.

California sets aside 40% doses for hardest-hit communities, creates 'vaccine equity metric'

Advertisement

Once 2 million vaccine doses are given out in those neighborhoods, the state will make it easier for counties to move through reopening tiers that dictate business and school reopenings.

Newsom acknowledged how privileged people have accessed vaccination sites at the expense of others.

He gave an example of how someone who "looked like me" showed up in an Audi at a site meant for low-income people, and said that it's pretty much "whack-a-mole" trying to stop those with means from taking what is not meant for them.

He said the state is trying to prevent more instances of jumping the line by handing out individual access codes, instead of group codes, which can be more widely shared.

Alameda County: 94601, 94603, 94621

San Francisco: 94102, 94130

Contra Costa: 94801

Solano County: 94512, 94535, 94590, 95625