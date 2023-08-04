article

The Concord Pavilion has a new name.

On Thursday, it was renamed the Toyota Pavilion at Concord. The venue hosts over 100,000 visitors each year with concerts and events.

The new name is sponsored by the local Northern California Toyota Dealers Association, comprised of 58 local Toyota dealers operating in Northern California.

"The Toyota Dealers of Northern California are really excited for this great opportunity to support the local passion points of our communities. Long live, live music!" said Dave Johnston, Toyota Dealer Association president, in a statement.

Upcoming artists set to appear at the pavilion include Sting, Snoop Dogg, Jelly Roll, Culture Club and Beck.