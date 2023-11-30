The End: Bay Area movie theater calls it quits

The Bay Area just lost another movie theater.

Cinemark Century Regency on Smith Ranch Road in San Rafael has run its final showtime.

Sunday, Nov. 26 was the last day of operation, ending the theater’s four decades' worth of blockbusters and flicks, buckets of popcorn, countless chocolate candy, Coca-Cola and date nights.

"Cinemark can confirm it has permanently closed its Century Regency theater following the conclusion of its lease term. This closure is the normal course of business and the result of the careful and ongoing review of our theater fleet," a Cinemark corporate representative told KTVU via email.

Four other nearby Cinemark theaters are also permanently closed, according to the corporate website, which include Cinemark CinéArts Sequoia in Mill Valley, Century Blackhawk Plaza in Danville, Century Larkspur in Larkspur, and Cinemark Century San Francisco Centre 9 and XD at the Westfield mall.

KTVU reported in June, that the Westfield theater location’s closure was announced just days after the owner of the shopping center revealed it was giving up on the property.

Cinemark still operates several other locations in the Bay Area.