The Fourth of July is the least favorite holiday for your pets

If history repeats itself, some people may be losing their pets tomorrow, at least temporarily.

Fireworks may dazzle the eyes and ears of humans, but for many animals, they create fear and panic.

It’s a problem some pet owners have already been dealing with since illegal fireworks have been going off in parts of the Bay Area for at least a couple of weeks.

But Sunday, the problem will hit its peak.

For some pets, the booms and bangs of fireworks instill fear because they don’t mix well with their sensitive hearing.

Some frightened pets run from home in a state of panic and end up at animal shelters like the SPCA in Oakland.

"After the fourth of July and any big holiday in which we see a lot of fireworks, there is an uptick in stray animals coming into shelters and that is because fireworks do spook out, especially dogs," said Yael Oppenheimer, Shelter Supervisor at East Bay SPCA.

On July 4th, professional pet sitter Jessica Sullivan will be caring for a dog that hits peak anxiety during fireworks, an extreme case where the owners have had to provide a prescription tranquilizer.

"He gets panty, he’s absolutely inconsolably upset, he cries, he pants, he paces, he just won’t settle down," said Sullivan.

Sullivan has a soothing strategy that includes important tips from experts.

"Bringing them indoors is one of the biggest recommendations that we have to secure that they will not try to escape," said Oppenheimer.

"We’re actually going to try to settle in the quietest room in the house, the one that has like the most carpet and the most drapery on the wall, so it’s very sound-absorbing," said Sullivan. "I’m going to put on some TV, some music, whatever I think is best at the time."

Sullivan says it’s also important to have dogs do their dirty business before coming indoors to avoid accidents and get them tired with a long walk in the afternoon.

For others, the strategy could mean a trip to the dog park, anything to get the pooch tuckered out so they’ll have less energy to freak out.

"She hates it. She can’t stand the fireworks," said Franchesca Roccaforte, referring to her dog, Caley.

Like other pet owners, Rocassforte says she’s tried medications, comforting vests, and has even left town to the quiet of the woods.

The 4th of July may be a holiday meant for celebration, but for some pet owner’s it comes with a lot of trepidation.

"I think fireworks are beautiful. I wish they didn’t have like sound to them if it’s possible. You know, digital fireworks. That would be great," Chuckled Roccaforte.

And don’t forget about cats.

Advertisement

Experts say they get freaked out too, and that owners should employ the same types of soothing strategies used for dogs.