THE ISSUE IS: DEE DEE MYERS, GLORIA ALLRED, AND ELISHA KRAUSS

This week, California set a date for reopening, the debate over vaccine passports heated up, a Florida Congressman found himself being investigated by The House Ethics Committee, a prominent reality star considered a run for Governor, and the Dodgers returned home to LA.

To discuss these issues and more, Elex Michaelson is joined on The Issue Is by Dee Dee Myers, senior advisor to Governor Gavin Newsom, and Director of his Office of Business and Economic Development, attorney Gloria Allred, and conservative host Elisha Krauss.

—————

THE ISSUE: CALIFORNIA SETS A DATE FOR REOPENING

BACKGROUND: This week, as vaccination rates in the state continue to rise, and hospitalizations continue to fall, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the Golden State is set to fully reopen its economy on June 15. If current trend lines hold, that will mark roughly fifteen months since California became the first state to lockdown. In the interim, California has recorded some 3.7 million positive COVID-19 infections, with more than 60,000 residents succumbing to the virus.

MYERS’ CENTRAL TAKE: "More people will be vaccinated. We're at 20 million. We'll be somewhere closer to 40 million people with at least one shot in their arms. Infection rates, hospitalization rates will continue to be very low. We will see a lot of the restrictions on capacity and on how people do business lifted. And on June 15, we'll go back to a more open economy with some ongoing safety restrictions, including continuing to wear masks. But the economy and our other organizations, arts organizations and things will be able to proceed, something that looks a lot like it did before March of 2020. So we're really excited about that…"

—————

THE ISSUE: VACCINE PASSPORTS IN THE GOLDEN STATE

BACKGROUND: In the past year of the pandemic, lockdowns, mask mandates, business closures, and school reopenings, have all served as major areas of political debate. As more and more Americans receive their vaccinations, and in turn, states ease restrictions, the next area of contention appears to be centered around the concept of vaccine passports. Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that the federal government will likely not issue such proof-of-vaccinations, but that states or localities may. Will California?

MYERS’ CENTRAL TAKE: "The state will not stand up its own version of a vaccine passport. That’s something that we're not preparing to do, but we're looking at how we might provide proof of vaccine, digital proof of vaccine to people who've been vaccinated who can then choose to upload that on another kind of digital app or some other means… If they're going to an event or something where they'll need to show that, for example, you'll be able to go to a basketball game, if you want, indoors, but you will need to be either tested or vaccinated in order to do that… So keep that, keep it safe, take a picture of it, put it in a safe place, make a copy, keep it with you, and we'll provide more information as we go forward…"

—————

THE ISSUE: SHOULD GAVIN NEWSOM BE RECALLED?

BACKGROUND: While recall organizers await word from the Secretary of State’s office over whether the recall election qualifies for the ballot, there was much news on the recall front this week: from Governor Newsom facing questions about the potential political motivation of his announcement to reopen California on June 15, to speculation that Caitlyn Jenner may be considering a run again him. But with those headlines comes a simple question, does Gavin Newsom deserve to be recalled?

ALLRED’S CENTRAL TAKE: "No, absolutely not. I think he’s done a great job. This is obviously a Republican effort to unseat a Democratic Governor… All the talk about the pandemic, what he’s done, what he has not done, this recall effort was started before the pandemic… in February 2020…"

KRAUSS’ CENTRAL TAKE: "I don’t care when the recall started, I care that it’s working, and that we’re able to practice democracy in our great state… Newsom was doing a horrible job pre-COVID. The tech flight from, and the job flight, and corporation flight, and even small business flight from the state, was existing before this international pandemic, and the pandemic, and his hypocrisy, and horrible leadership, just shined a light on how awful he is… I have my most left-leaning, Bernie Bro, friends that are saying they signed the petition, that is not Republican led, there could be some Republicans and Republican dollars behind it, but I think that you’re going to see that this is a bipartisan issue, much like it was with Davis back in the day, where people are like ‘enough is enough’…"

—————

