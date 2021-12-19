The Matrix Resurrections premieres in San Francisco

Stars walked the green carpet into the historic Castro Theater in San Francisco for the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections.

"It's a dream. It really is," said actor Jonathan Groff who plays the new Agent Smith. "San Francisco means so much to all of us. We started shooting the movie here."

"It feels great," said Carrie-Anne Moss who reprises her role as Trinity. "I love it here. I have a lot of fond memories."

This is the 4th installment in the wildly popular Matrix franchise.

"I just hope people enjoy it. And I hope it can bring something positive and inspirational to everyone who sees it," said Keanu Reeves, who returns as Neo.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 18: Atmosphere at "The Matrix Resurrections" Red Carpet U.S. Premiere Screening at The Castro Theatre on December 18, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

"I loved making the film so much," said Reeves. "I loved playing the role and I love what I feel are the ideas in the films. So for me to get another chance to be a part of telling another Matrix story is a gift."

San Francisco is the backdrop for much of the movie. It was filmed in the city and the city skyline is seen in the opening of the trailer. Some other familiar faces from the Bay Area attended the premiere, like former San Francisco Giants star Hunter Pence. Pence talked about how The Matrix is one of his favorite movies. "Morpheus, his body language in the first one is something I would try to mimic throughout the playoffs whenever I was talking to reporters and answering tough questions," said Pence.

Mayor London Breed called the premiere a big moment for the city. "I'm just really happy that The Matrix not only chose to film in San Francisco, which had a great impact on our economy, but premieres like this are usually in Hollywood and they chose San Francisco again for the premiere.

San Francisco City Hall, SFO, and other landmarks were lit up green, in a nod to The Matrix. "We're trying to light up the whole city in green!" said Breed.