The Mediator with Ice-T on KTVU FOX 2

No one is as real as Ice-T and his latest series "The Mediator" shows just how real the legendary rapper and actor can get when it comes to a feud.

The new series will see the Grammy Award-winning artist settling various disputes between two feuding parties.

The half-hour legal series will get a limited four-week run on KTVU FOX 2.

And who better to investigate legal problems like Ice-T, who played Detective Odafin "Fin" Tutuola on the hugely successful series "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," for over 20 years.

Each person will plead their case, provide evidence as Ice-T calls upon various experts to share their advice to help resolve the disputes.

"The Mediator" premieres Monday, March 1st at 2 p.m. on KTVU FOX 2.