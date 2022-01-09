'I'm back.' Klay Thompson tells Warriors fans

Sunday is a big day for Golden State Warriors fans.

Superstar Klay Thompson will be making his long-awaited return as the Warriors take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"Dub Nation, I'm back," he said to excited fans on Instagram.

"I hate to use the phrase ‘can’t wait' because I love to be present in my life," said Thompson. "But I cannot wait to play in front of our fans again."

He also made it official with a post based on the movie Space Jam, writing, "Bill Murray is my spirit animal."

Thompson has not played since June of 2019 when he tore his ACL in game six of the NBA finals. The 941 days of rehab has finally come to an end and his teammates are thrilled to have him back.

According to the Associated Press, tickets are at a premium for the home matchup, following months of speculation on when Thompson would finally take the court again.

The game starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

