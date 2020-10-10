Expand / Collapse search

Thief posing as repairman hits popular San Francisco ice cream shop

San Francisco
The new owners of San Francisco mainstay, Toy Boat Dessert Café, are looking for the man who posed as a repairman and stole dozens of toys, part of the cafe's famed décor.

SAN FRANCISCO - A bizarre and upsetting burglary at a popular ice cream shop in San Francisco.

The Toy Boat Cafe has been in business for 38 years. 

The shop is known for its window display of colorful vintage toys, such as tin robots, wind-up cars and godzilla figurines.

Thursday morning, someone in an orange vest posed as a repairman to fix store windows that were tagged by graffiti.

While the staff was busy serving customers, in 10 minutes, he made off with a quarter of the store's collectibles.