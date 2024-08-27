Thief steals "Jaws of Life" tool after Oakland firefighters rescue girl stuck in swing

A 10-year-old girl stuck in a swing at an Oakland park was rescued by firefighters with the "Jaws of Life." But soon after, a thief made off with the lifesaving hydraulic tool.

Charles Welch told KTVU his granddaughter decided to get into a swing at the park at 16th and West streets in West Oakland at about 7 p.m. Friday.

"She got stuck in it, as a matter of fact, she was too large to be in it anyway," Welch said.

The Oakland Fire Department had to use the "Jaws of Life" because the girl was smack-dab stuck - legs, bottom and all.

"My granddaughter got caught in the seat. And they had to come over here. And when i got here, they had cut the seats and stuff loose," he said.

A manager at a nearby market tells KTVU the girl was scared.

"First they tried to cut it, but it was too tight, the girl was screaming, she wasn't feeling right. Then they had to take the whole swing down," he said.

The girl was saved from the swing. And she'll be OK.

But in the aftermath of it all, firefighters realized their tool, worth about $15,000, was missing.

"Somebody homeless probably came around here and picked it up and thought they could make some money off it," Welch said.

The Jaws of Life weighs about 55 pounds. It's not the lightest thing in the world, but someone could have easily picked it up and walked away with it.

The device belongs to the firefighters at Station 1 just blocks from the park.

"These tools are mostly used for extrication of individuals and occupants of vehicles that have been in car accidents," said Michael Hunt, a fire department spokesman.

Surveillance cameras at the market captured a ladder truck responding to the park, but not the theft.

"It's insane. How can they steal something like that?" the store manager said. "You know, firefighters, they come to rescue the girl and they steal that? That's crazy, you know?"

