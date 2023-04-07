Thieves attempt to bust their way into San Francisco cannabis shop, video shows

A group of thieves were recorded on video attempting to bust into a San Francisco cannabis dispensary right on the heels of calls from local business owners for the city to reduce crime.

At around 3:20 a.m. on Friday a group was captured on video trying to bust their way into a dispensary at 70 13th Street. The incident was the latest burglary attempt on a San Francisco pot shop.

The suspects first slammed their vehicle into the dispensary's steel roll up door, but that didn't work.

The video opens with one of the suspects using a crowbar to hack away at the dispensary's steel roll up door. The suspect was unsuccessful in gaining entry, so three accomplices appear, and they try their luck, chipping away at the steel door to no avail.

Then one of the suspects produces a tool that appears to emanate fire — possibly a saw or even a blowtorch — and uses it in attempt to pop open the door.

After exhausting their options, they fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle which police later found.