Thieves steal $1,200 worth of flowers in Petaluma flower shop on Mother's Day

Police are searching for the two thieves who stole $1,200 worth of flowers from a Petaluma flower shop on Mother's Day.

In a surveillance video, two men were seen stealing as many flowers as possible before walking out of the store, B-Side Farm & Floral Design.

SEE ALSO: Fentanyl found in Santa Rosa home after death of baby girl

The flower farm stand was run by an honor system, according to the shop's Instagram post.

"It's just a slap to the face. The fact that they would do this just feels like a big violation," owner, Lennie Larkin, told KTVU.

The shop has since received much support from the community, including people sending money via Venmo from far away, the shop owner wrote on Instagram.

If you recognize the men, please call the Petaluma police.

Advertisement

KTVU's Henry Lee contributed to this report.