Thieves steal bronze plaques on Alameda park benches

The Brief Thieves are stealing bronze plaques from park benches in Alameda. The thefts occurred at Jean Sweeney Open Space Park, where a total of 26 benches were vandalized. Investigators believe the bronze markers were taken with the intent of selling them for scrap metal.



An investigation is underway in Alameda after thieves targeted a local park, stealing bronze memorial plaques from more than two dozen benches.

What we know:

The thefts occurred at Jean Sweeney Open Space Park, where a total of 26 benches were vandalized. According to officials, the suspects pried off the plaques, which were installed to memorialize lost loved ones.

Investigators believe the bronze markers were taken with the intent of selling them for scrap metal.

The city expressed sadness over the incident and announced it is currently working with the Recreation and Parks Department to find alternative materials for future memorials to help deter similar thefts.