Thieves steal high-end bicycles in string of Marin County garage break-ins

Police agencies in Marin County are investigating a string of garage burglaries in which thieves use improvised tools to steal high-end bicycles.

There have been a total of 10 reported garage break-ins in Corte Madera, Larkspur and San Anselmo during the past six weeks.

Investigators say the bike thieves look for garages with clear glass panels.

They then punch a hole in the glass and use a rod and hook to grab the emergency cord to pull the garage door open and steal the bikes

Similar crimes are being reported in other Bay Area communities.

