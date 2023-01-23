Thieves steal high-end bicycles in string of Marin County garage break-ins
CORTE MADERA, Calif. - Police agencies in Marin County are investigating a string of garage burglaries in which thieves use improvised tools to steal high-end bicycles.
There have been a total of 10 reported garage break-ins in Corte Madera, Larkspur and San Anselmo during the past six weeks.
Investigators say the bike thieves look for garages with clear glass panels.
They then punch a hole in the glass and use a rod and hook to grab the emergency cord to pull the garage door open and steal the bikes
Similar crimes are being reported in other Bay Area communities.