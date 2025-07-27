Thieves target San Francisco Marina District jewelry store multiple times

The Brief Amare Wear in San Francisco’s Marina District has been hit four times in two months, including a major overnight break-in this week. The store is adding security measures and evaluating how to better protect its merchandise.



A small jewelry boutique in San Francisco’s Marina District has been hit by thieves four times in the past two months, with the latest and most damaging break-in happening this week.

The store, Amare Wear, located on Chestnut Street, has installed multiple security cameras and reinforced gates, but that hasn’t stopped criminals from repeatedly targeting the business.

"There were a lot of shattered glasses, broken glasses on the floor that I had to clean up," said store manager Monette. "It was devastating."

Latest overnight burglary

Surveillance video from early Thursday morning shows a thief smashing the store’s glass front door and breaking through a metal gate. One suspect heads straight for the back shelves, and grabs items from the counter before slipping under the broken gate to leave.

"They broke the glass door, and the gate... this is broken," Monette said as she pointed to the damaged storefront.

The three previous thefts occurred during store hours.

In early June, a man was caught on camera stealing earrings after pretending to browse. A few days later, another man did the same. In one case, a staff member confronts the suspect, saying. "Can I have the earrings back?" The man denies taking anything.

Monette also recalled a visit by three men who acted like customers in May. Video shows one discreetly swiping jewelry from a display case.

"It’s a big loss. It makes you think, do I keep the business open or do I just give up? Because it's been recurring," she said. "I don't feel safe. Sure, we have cameras, but that's after the fact. Some of them I heard they bring weapons, so it's pretty scary."

The store is now boarded up with plywood across its front door. Amare Wear says it plans to add more security cameras, reinforce the front gate, and move more fine jewelry behind locked displays. But Monette says she’s reluctant to lock up everything.

"For some reason when they're locked, customers will just look at it and then they leave," she said. "They want to be able to touch it and try it on."

SFPD crime statistics

According to San Francisco police data, larceny theft in the city’s Northern District, which includes the Marina, is down more than 35% this year compared to the same time last year. Burglaries are down nearly 20%.

Monette said the numbers don’t reflect what she’s experiencing.

"It’s sad because this is one of the safest neighborhoods in San Francisco," she said.

Customer Jeremy Galten said he’s saddened by what’s happening to the small business.

"I just think it's terrible. These people here - they're kind. Come here, enjoy talking to them, enjoy that they're putting out this beautiful display of jewelry," he said. "I just think it's horrible that they have to fight to keep their property, when they're just trying to make a living."

Monette said she hopes to see more police on foot patrol in the neighborhood as the store works to recover and stay open.