Third body found in waters near Half Moon Bay plane crash site

A third body has been pulled from the water near where a plane crashed off the coast of Half Moon Bay earlier this month, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KTVU.

The identity of the third victim will be released by the San Mateo County Coroner. The National Transportation Safety Board says there were four people onboard the plane when it went down. One of the victims killed was a pilot from Oakland named Cassidy "CP" Petit, 26, of Oakland, and her fiance, Lochie Ferrier.

The Bay Area News Group reported that authorities and family members identified the other victims of the crash as: Isaac Zimmern and his longtime partner, Emma Willmer-Shiles, both 27 and living in San Francisco.

The body of Willmer-Shiles was spotted last week, floating in the water nearby by the crew of a commercial fishing boat, the coroner confirmed. Rough waters and stormy weather have made recovering the bodies difficult, authorities said.