Third California COVID-19 death: Elderly woman in Sacramento Co. assisted living facility

A woman in her 90s, who lived in an assisted living facility, is the third person to die in California from COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) Sacramento County Public Health confirmed on Tuesday.

County health officials said the woman had an underlying health condition and died from complications of the disease.

“We will all work to protect our most vulnerable residents from exposure to communicable diseases," said Dr. Peter Beilenson. “When a nursing home facility has an outbreak, regardless if it is flu, norovirus or COVID-19, Sacramento County Public Health immediately begins the investigation process to follow the communicable disease exposure of others, and will monitor or isolate those individuals until they are no longer contagious."

Sacramento Bee reports the woman was a resident at Carlton Senior Living Elk Grove, south of Sacramento. It appears to be the first COVID-19 case confirmed at a California senior facility. Residents family members were notified of the woman's status via email on Monday.

Last week the state's first COVID-19 related death came out of Placer County— a 71-year-old man who had underlying health conditions. The San Francisco Bay Area had its first coronavirus-related death this week when a woman in her 60s from Santa Clara County died. She was the first person in the county to have caught the virus from an unknown origin.