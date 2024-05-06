Expand / Collapse search

This small East Bay city is among California's fastest growing areas

By KTVU staff
Published  May 6, 2024
Emeryville
EMERYVILLE, Calif. - One of the smallest cities in Alameda County is also among California's fastest growing areas. 

A new state report found Emeryville's population climbed above 13,000 people at  the beginning of this year.

That's a five percent increase over the city's population from January of last year.

It's the second-largest growth rate of any California city with at least 10, 000 people.

The city of Lathrop, 10 miles south of Stockton, was No. 1. 

 