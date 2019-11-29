'Thor' the Bulldog takes top prize at the National Dog Show

article

'Thor' the Bulldog came out on top at the 2019 National Dog Show where dozens of amazing breeds were showcased.

The beautiful bulldog beat out over 2,000 dogs from more than 193 breeds to claim his Best in Show award. Thor’s six other competitors were a Havanese, a Siberian Husky, a Pharaoh Hound, a Golden Retriever, an Old English Sheepdog, and a Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier.

A new breed was also introduced at the show this year, an Azawakh. Organizers said it's the only breed that's taller than it is long. The dog is reportedly bred in Africa as a hunter.

Eduardo Paris, a native of Peru, poses for a group photo as his Bulldog named "Thor" wins the "Best in Show" at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center on November 16, 2019 in Oaks, Pennsylvania. Featuring over 2,000 dog entrants across 200 breeds, the Expand

The National Dog Show has aired after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade for the last 18 years.