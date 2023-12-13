Thousands of meals delivered to Bay Area seniors with limited mobility, funds

Workers at the Meals on Wheels kitchen cook, wrap and pack 10,000 meals every day, to be delivered to 3,500 seniors in San Francisco and another 400 seniors in northern San Mateo County.

Their clients are people ages 68 and up, who may have limited mobility and limited funds.

Marie Nedich, digital marketing manager for Meals on Wheels SF, told KTVU the work is about more than just a meal.

"We provide contact and companionship," she said. "Our driver who delivers the meal may be the only person our client sees that day or that week."

Nedich said there is a big demand among volunteers to donate and help around Thanksgiving, but that people get busy during the holiday season and the organization experiences a lull in volunteers this time of year.

Nedich hopes a call to the community will change that.

Right now, they have about 30 to 40 volunteers who deliver groceries to clients once a week, but the are always looking for volunteers.

Food costs have risen with inflation in the past two years, and Nedich said some of the people who signed up to receive free meals during the pandemic have continued to stay with the program to make ends meet.

The result is there are 3,500 regular clients who receive meals, about 1,000 more than before the pandemic.

If you'd like to help Meals on Wheels San Francisco, click here.