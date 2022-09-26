Thousands of motorcycling mourners honor Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger

Despite warnings not to gather, thousands gathered over the weekend to honor the life of Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger.

The motorcycling mourners came from all over the state for the six-hour funeral service at Stockton's 99 Speedway.

"History happening in Stockton for a Bay Area legend, R.I.P. Sonny Barger," said one of the mourners. "He was just a very great man, you know what I mean, a great man."

Barger, who died of cancer in June, was credited for creating the first Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels in 1957.

"I’ve lived a long and good life filled with adventure. And I’ve had the privilege to be part of an amazing club," he wrote in a Facebook post announcing his own death. "Although I’ve had a public persona for decades, I’ve mostly enjoyed special time with my club brothers, my family, and close friends."

Police had concerns about a potential for violence during the funeral, but there were no incidents reported.

