Thousands of North Bay fire evacuees return home as wildfires more than 1/3 contained

As Bay Area fire evacuees get the all-clear to return home, others will not turn the page so easily.

"I'll just say that was one part of my life and I'll start a new life," said Marcia Ritz, 77, gazing stoically at the rubble that was her Napa County home.

Ritz is a resident of the Spanish Flat Mobile Villa mobile home park, where only a few of the 40 mobile homes survived.

The park was leveled last week by the Hennessey Fire.

Ritz is an artist, heartsick she lost irreplaceable work of her own and other artists.

But she also knows she is lucky.

"We got on a pontoon boat with about 9 other people and sat on the water for about 5 hours," said husband Jerry Rehmke.

The couple was at the Spanish Flat Marina, helping move boats as fire approached when Lake Berryessa became their only escape.

"Fire was burning all around us on all sides," said Ritz, "and what we were seeing was horrendous everywhere."

For thousands of evacuees, Tuesday brought relief, and a return to homes in Napa, Sonoma, and Solano counties.

As of Wednesday morning, the LNU Lightning Complex Fire had burned about 357,000 acres and was 33 percent contained, after burning for nine days.

"I'm very grateful to go home and grateful to my son and his wife for hosting us for a week," said Kay Barnes, an evacuee from the Sonoma Coast. "We left last Tuesday afternoon, and here it is Tuesday, coming home."

On Tuesday, Cal Fire mounted an aggressive air attack and lit back-fires in Lake County, aiming to steer the Hennessey Fire away from Middletown.

In Sonoma County, outside Healdsburg, air and ground offensives sought to keep the Walbridge Fire from encroaching on Lake Sonoma or invading the Alexander Valley.

"This is going to be a long time firefight and long time with smoke in the air and firefighters staffing the line," said Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls at an late-afternoon briefing.

"Conditions are in our favor and we're going to maximize them while we've got them."

With re-population, attention turns to recovery.

"If you lost a home, we are so sorry, " said State Senator Mke McGuire," at the same briefing.

"We know it's incredibly emotional and overwhelming, but please report the loss to your insurance company immediately."

Added Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane:

"Being strong also means admitting how much we need one another, and these disasters have shown us we can't do anything without one another."

Every county plans to open Local Assistance Centers, one stop shops to streamline the process so survivors can navigate first steps after suffering losses.

"I feel sorry for so many people here," said Ritz, noting that many of her neighbors in the mobile home park were on fixed-incomes or uninsured.

As newlyweds, she and her husband were in the process of combining households.

His home in nearby Berryessa Highlands survived so, so at least they have a place to live.

But in the Highlands, an estimated one-third of the homes burned.

"No wonder people die from the heat, because it was so intense," said Ritz, recalling their time on the water, watching the horrific scene.

She even captured some of it on her cell phone, including a white flash she believes was the mobile home park exploding in flames.

But she and Rehmke are undeterred about lake life.

Ritz runs the general store at Spanish Flat, and says even now, she wouldn't live anywhere else.

"It's a wonderful place to be, peaceful and small, and everyone knows each other, " said Ritz.

"It's awful that this happened, but it will come back, it's just going to take years."