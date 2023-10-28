Thousands protest on SF freeway calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Thousands have taken over a freeway in San Francisco Saturday afternoon, demanding a ceasefire be implemented in Gaza.

At least 15,000 people marched in an "emergency protest," temporarily blocking U.S. 101 northbound lanes at the 101/80 Split.

The protest started around 2 p.m. by the Embarcadero before spreading to the freeway.

Demonstrators wave Palestine's flag and chant phrases in support of the nation.

This protest comes upon the news of Israel expanding its "ground operation" in Gaza as the war enters its "next stage." Communication networks have mostly gone dead in Gaza with military bombardment knocking out pathways connecting Gaza with the rest of the world.

The death toll in Gaza has increased to over 7,700 people as of Saturday; most of those killed being women and minors.