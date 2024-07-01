Thousands take to streets for final day of SF Pride

All across San Francisco on Sunday, thousands took to the streets to mark the final day of SF Pride. From the annual parade, to the festivities outside City Hall, and the dazzling rainbow flag lighting up Market Street, this year's Pride did not disappoint.

"I love being a San Francisco resident and seeing everyone come out and be like, really, really excited and proud, and really loud about it," said Joy Pfeiffer, who was atop Twin Peaks to see the iconic Pink Triangle before it was taken down.



Downhill and downtown, a celebration was underway at the beloved queer bar, Ginger's.

"We’re just so happy to be back," said Dana Marinelli, general manager of Ginger’s. On Sunday, the bar, which was shuttered during the pandemic, held a grand re-opening just in time for the tail end of Pride. "It’s been a safe space, and it’s the only queer bar in the Financial District, so people feel just a special way about it."

"It’s like Cheers, if you know the show Cheers. You can come to Cheers, and you’re like, yes, you’re welcome! Yes, let’s have a good time," said Tanoa Stewart, a longtime patron who also DJ'd at the bar.

Across town in The Mission, it was a momentous day for yet another queer bar.

"It feels really good to get recognized," said April Suarez, a bartender at Mother, which was named last week to Bon Apetit Magazine’s list, ‘The 11 Best New Bars in the US'.

Suarez said the bar has helped fill a void in the neighborhood.



"We saw a rapid decline in lesbian, dyke bars, queer spaces," said Suarez. "So the recognition is nice, but overall it’s community, we need support, and we need protections like anyone else."

A reminder of why, beyond the celebrations, many noted, Pride remains so important.