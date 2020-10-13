Three Bay Area counties now in the 'orange' statewide coronavirus tier

article

Three Bay Area counties on Tuesday are now officially in the less-restrictive "orange" tier on the statewide coronavirus map, meaning that restaurants can open indoors with half capacity and swimming can open indoors with modifications.

Gyms can open at 25% capacity and nail salons can now operate with certain restrictions.

The latest statistics:

Alameda County's positive rate is 1.5% and its health equity metric is 3.2%.

Santa Clara County's positivity rate is 1.7% and its health equity metric is 3.8%.

San Francisco was the first county to make it to this tier, and The City's positivity rate is 1% and its health equity metric is 1.8%.

Placer County also moved into the orange on Tuesday.

The health equity metric was designed to make sure that poor neighborhoods do not have a significantly higher positivity rate than other, more affluent areas.

California now ranks counties by colored tiers.

Red indicates “substantial” spread of the virus, while orange indicates “moderate” spread and yellow indicates “minimal” spread of the virus in the county.

Counties that move from purple to red can open for in-person school instruction after they have remained in the red tier for 14 days.

The rest of the Bay Area is in the red, or "substantial" tier. The only counties in the "yellow" tier, where the virus' impact is minimal, are in the northern and eastern part of the state. Sierra County was the newest county to move into the minimal tier.