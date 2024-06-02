Three fires spark in east San Jose, SJFD responding

Three separate fires started in San Jose on Sunday evening, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

The fires were all reported to be near Quimby Road and Sand Point Drive in east San Jose. Traffic in the area is impacted at this time, and community members are asked to consider alternate routes.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Water pools on the ground as SJFD responds to three fires in east San Jose (Photo courtesy of San Jose Fire Department)

At least six structures are involved in the fire across two separate blocks at this time. Officers tell KTVU that the fire started on Sand Point Drive, where two houses were involved.

The embers then blew from the houses across Quimby Road. Neighbors in the area are hosing down their roofs and trees to prevent their homes and property from catching on fire. Several fire trucks are on the scene at this time.

The three fires arrive just as hundreds of firefighters across the Bay Area are battling the Corral Fire south of Livermore.

This is a developing story. KTVU will bring you more information as it is gathered.