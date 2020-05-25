Three injured in Antioch shooting early Monday

article

A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting that

injured three people early Monday in Antioch, police said.

About 1 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the

2900 block of Cashew Street, where they found a 22-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds.

The officers gave them first aid until emergency crews arrived.

Both victims were hospitalized and are in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A third shooting victim, another 16-year-old boy, arrived at a

local hospital and his injuries were also non-life-threatening, according to police.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was arrested near the scene and officers found the firearm believed used in the shooting and clothing discarded by the suspect when he left the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police

Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. Tips may also be texted to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.