Series of much-needed winter storms moving through the Bay Area

The week started off with record heat, howling winds and elevated fire danger.

Then on Friday, the rain came down. The forecast includes changing sunshine to sudden downpours and a few isolated thundershowers. Snow might also begin to dot Bay Area hills above 3,500 feet.

And according to the National Weather Service, there be several other storms moving through the region.

Storm Two is scheduled to move in Sunday with steady rain developing during the afternoon hours. This will also be a cold system, allowing snow levels to drop in the Bay Area hills.

And Storm Three could be a significant event linked with an atmospheric river.

Monday might show a bit of a break.

But then rain is likely again on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning with possible intense downpours.

Meteorologists say that there might even be some flash flooding across parts of the Bay Area.