Three next-door neighbors all lose homes to destructive Park Fire

The destructive Park Fire continues to burn, leveling over 300 structures in Northern California, including the Cohasset home of Summer Rocha and her 8-month-old daughter Pearl.

"It’s the most beautiful place I’ve ever been to," Rocha told KTVU while fighting back tears. "All the trees and everything, it was beautiful."

Cell phone video shows the next-door neighbors fleeing in their cars just hours before the fast-moving flames would overtake their tight-knit community.

"The scariest thing. So, horrifying," said Gladice Morrison, who also lost her home to the Park Fire. "You’re running away from a fire, and you’re heading up the mountain."

Nicole Regan, who also lost her home to the inferno, is worried about the chickens she left behind.

"We didn’t have the means to take them, unfortunately, and I feel so, so bad about that," said Regan. "I’m really hoping they had enough time."

Unfortunately, multiple chickens were found dead among the rubble.

The metal front door is about the only thing that’s recognizable among the charred remains of Regan’s mobile home.

She is now collecting donations, including clothing, for other evacuees, and selling t-shirts and other apparel with the slogan, Cohasset Strong.

"A lot of the kids aren’t handling it as well as my daughter, and they, they really lost everything," said Regan.

After fleeing from the inferno last Wednesday, a text message from a neighbor would confirm all three families lost everything they own.

"I’ve got the clothes I’m wearing now from donation," said Morrison. "Everything is gone."

For now, they’re staying in a Chico motel, counting their blessings, grateful for the heroes battling the flames.

As they struggle to figure out what’s next, they are determined to stay in the mountain community they call home.

"It’s all gone," said Rocha.