Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 3:00 AM PDT until MON 10:00 PM PDT, Fort Tejon
7
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 5:00 AM PDT until SUN 5:00 PM PDT, Santa Cruz Mountains, Southern Sacramento Valley in Yolo/Sacramento/Far Western Placer/Southern Sutter and Solano County below 1000 ft - excludes the Delta
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 5:00 PM PDT until SUN 5:00 PM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast
Freeze Warning
from SAT 1:00 AM PDT until SAT 10:00 AM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 5:00 PM PDT until SUN 11:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM PDT until SUN 2:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM PDT until SUN 5:00 PM PDT, Santa Cruz Mountains

Check it out: 3 free super scary Halloween displays in the Bay Area

By
Published 
San Jose
KTVU FOX 2

Check it out: 3 free super scary Halloween displays in the Bay Area

Inside one home, you will find guts and gore. In two others, you can find fiendishly, frightening sights that will surely make your hair stand on end. For many Halloween lovers, there are people who decorate for the unofficial holiday, which has roots dating back to the early American colonists, by putting out carved pumpkins and cobwebs. But there are also people who take decorating to the next level, turning their homes into haunted houses.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Inside one home, you will find guts and gore. In two others, you can find fiendishly, frightening sights that will surely make your hair stand on end. 

For many Halloween lovers, there are people who decorate for the unofficial holiday, which has roots dating back to the early American colonists, by putting out carved pumpkins and cobwebs.

But there are also people who take decorating to the next level, turning their homes into haunted houses. 

These three Bay Area residents take their scares very seriously.

On Church Drive in San Jose, Bob Schiro and his Boo Crew of volunteers build a new structure from scratch each year. He expects this year's Haunted Factory to draw a crowd.

Inside, you'll find guts, gore and ghoulish goods. All this, takes months to put together, and it's all done for the benefit of the neighborhood.

"We get between the two nights usually 7,000 to 8,000 people," Schiro told KTVU. "It lines up to the end of the street for about five hours and keeps going. And all that energy is just engulfed. This year it's a little bit edgier, in a good way though. So we're excited about that."

You can find Schiro's "Haunted Factory" at 1441 Church Drive in San Jose. It is free and open to the public on October 31 and November 1.

Also in San Jose, you'll find Sally Jimenez's haunted house, located on Vernon Ave in the Willow Glen neighborhood.

She began the decorating tradition in 2018 for her son Chris who is terminally ill. 

The hope was to bring him joy, and it worked, but this year he was too sick to come outside and Jimenez thought about canceling the haunted house.

"Something in me just said 'You know there's so many people that rely on me to bring this to them.' So that's when I said, 'I've got to do it,'" Jimenez told KTVU.

So this year it's bigger than ever. Her display can be viewed from the street each evening through Halloween.

Featured

7 Bay Area haunted house experiences you don't want to miss
article

7 Bay Area haunted house experiences you don't want to miss

Spooky season is upon us and for many adults and mature teens that means haunted house trips. We’ve compiled a list of some of the freakiest and horrific haunts around the Bay Area.

And in Redwood City, Steven Foster's display keeps growing too. His inspiration is Disney and he loves doing it to bring the neighbors together. He says people look forward to the decorations each year.

"The Disney touch to it all is kind of what I like. I tried to bring that home and give that to my neighborhood," Foster said.

You can visit the Foster family display at 411 Topaz St. in Redwood City. You can also look for them on Facebook and Instagram at Foster's Holidays.