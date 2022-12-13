Tiburon police sergeant dies in apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at station

article

A police sergeant with the Tiburon Police Department was found dead at the department’s headquarters with what authorities said, was an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The town of Tiburon said it happened on Monday and identified the sergeant as Sean Christopher.

In a statement to KTVU, Tiburon Mayor Jack Ryan said Christopher's death was an "awful tragedy" and expressed his sadness over the loss.

"It is difficult to put into words how sorrowful I am over this," the mayor said. "My deepest sympathies go out to Sean's family and friends, both at home and in our Police Department."

SEE ALSO: Rock slide slows traffic, damages cars on US Highway 101 in Marin County

The Marin County Sheriff's Office was investigating the death and in a separate statement, the town said it was "extraordinarily sad" over the loss and added, "We are thankful for our public safety partners from Marin County and beyond who have been providing us with much needed support during this trying time."

Tiburon officials also said that out of respect for Christopher’s family, his co-workers, as well as the investigation, no additional comments would be released at this time.

According to the career networking site LinkedIn, Christopher was with the Tiburon Police Department for almost four years, joining the agency in February 2019.



