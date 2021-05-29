Tickets to this Florida concert are $18 if vaccinated, $1,000 if you're not

article

A pop-punk band is giving a big discount for their upcoming shows to fans who are vaccinated – and charging quite a bit more for those who aren't.

Teenage Bottlerocket announced their 2021 U.S. tour which includes several stops around Central Florida. To encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the band is offering $18 tickets if you are fully vaccinated, but if you're not, the price is $999.99 per ticket.

"Now the ticketing and safety part (READ FULLY AND CAREFULLY): DISCOUNTED tickets are available for $18 in advance, $20 day of show," a Facebook post starts. "To be eligible for the DISCOUNT, you will need to bring a government-issued photo ID and your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card (if you have lost it keep reading, we got you). You will need to have had your second shot of Pfizer or Moderna, or your single shot of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on or before 6/12/2021.

If you do not care about the discount, tickets are available for a flat rate of $999.99. NO REFUNDS."

According to their tour schedule, the band is set to play in Orlando on June 29 at Will's Pub.

In April, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order forbidding local governments and businesses from requiring so-called "vaccine passports" to show proof that customers have been inoculated against the coronavirus.

"It’s completely unacceptable for either the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement that you show proof of vaccine to just simply participate in normal society," the governor said.

Florida recently hit a milestone in the fight against coronavirus, with more than 10 million people having been vaccinated.

