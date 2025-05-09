Timberwolves condemn racial comments hurled at Warriors' Draymond Green

article

The Brief A fan was ejected and another left on their own after racially charged comments were made toward the Warriors' Draymond Green during Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals. The Timberwolves said they are investigating the incident and "additional action may be taken." The Warriors-Timberwolves series is tied 1-1 heading into Game 3 on Saturday in California.



The Minnesota Timberwolves have begun an investigation into racially charged comments hurled at Warriors' Draymond Green during the fourth quarter of a playoff game between the teams on Thursday night.

Fan left arena before security could identify them

What we know:

The incident, which the Timberwolves confirmed Friday, preceded Green making a brief postgame statement saying he is tired of what he believes is the perception of him as an "angry Black man."

The Timberwolves said the fan who allegedly made the racial remarks left the arena on their own before security could confirm their identity.

"The team is continuing to investigate, and additional action may be taken," the Timberwolves said. "The Timberwolves and Target Center are firmly committed to fostering an inclusive, respectful, and safe environment for all. Racist, hateful, or threatening behavior has no place at our games or in our community and will not be tolerated under any circumstances."

Fan ejected

What happened:

There was another incident involving a fan who was ejected from the arena following an exchange with Green.

Featured article

The Timberwolves did not detail what happened in the incident, other than that the fan violated "the NBA Fan Code of Conduct." There was a video circulating on social media showing Green, riding a stationary bike in an effort to stay loose midway through the fourth quarter and with security near him, responding to something said by someone in the stands.

Green got his fifth technical foul of these playoffs earlier in Thursday’s game. He did not take questions afterward, only giving a brief statement to a small number of reporters in the locker room postgame.

"I’m tired of the agenda to make me look like the angry Black man," Green said in those remarks, the entire session lasting only a few seconds. "I’m a very successful, educated Black man with a great family, and I’m great at basketball and great at what I do. The agenda to try to keep making me look like an angry Black man is crazy. I’m sick of it. It’s ridiculous."

With that, Green walked away. It was not clear if he was responding to the technical foul, the fan interaction, or both.

Green — who has made headlines numerous times in his career for his physicality on the court — made that comment after Golden State’s loss to Minnesota on Thursday night, a game where he got a technical foul after flailing his arms and making contact after getting fouled by Timberwolves’ Naz Reid.

Officials reviewed the play after Reid fell to the floor, assessing the technical.

If Green gets two more technical fouls in these playoffs, he will face a mandatory one-game suspension by league rule. Green will receive a warning letter from the league now that he has five postseason technicals, which is standard NBA practice.

"It’s part of Draymond," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the Thursday’s game when asked about the latest technical. "The same thing that makes him such a competitor and winner puts him over the top sometimes. We know that. It’s our job to try to help him stay poised, stay composed. But the competition is so meaningful to him that occasionally he goes over the line."

Warriors-Minnesota series

The Timberwolves defeated the Warriors 117-93. The series resumes Saturday in San Francisco, knotted at a game apiece.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.