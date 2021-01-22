Timelapse video: Long lines in Oakland for vaccine

Dozens of people were happy to wait in line on Thursday for a coronavirus vaccine.

The line wrapped around the block at the BART administration building on 8th Street.

Officials say that they're vaccinating more than 1,000 people a day.

Right now people in Tier 1a are eligible including health care workers and people over 65.

Minda Murphy, a home health care worker, said she was excited to be getting vaccinated.

"Knowing I'm going to be able to keep people safe and keep working, I am thrilled," she said.

John Peterson, who is retired, said: "There's a lot of upside and not a lot of downside, it's an easy decision."

And Tranette Tucker, another home health care worker, said that getting the vaccine is "something that's needed to be protecting myself and my client as well."

Alameda County residents can sign up on the county's public health website to get notified about vaccinations. Other counties have also set up vaccine portals.

