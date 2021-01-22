San Francisco mass vaccination site opens; it’s already booked

San Francisco opens its first mass COVID-19 vaccination site on Friday, however, the drive-through site is by appointment only, and for now, it's fully booked.

When the clinic opens at 8 a.m., the staff only has 500 doses available to give out.

But the goal is to ramp up operations and vaccinate anywhere from 3,000 to 10,000 people a day.

The clinic is at San Francisco City College. UCSF, the city's health department and private providers, Dignity Health and One Medical are involved in coordinating it.

"This is a citywide, all hands on deck effort," said Dr. Andrea Tenner, with the San Francisco Department of Health. "So, all of the health care systems have been partnering with the city, with the department of public health in an effort to try to staff up these sites to pool resources to try to get this vaccine out as quickly as we can."

People 75 years and older are eligible, along with health care workers who haven't been vaccinated yet.

San Francisco is also under a new health order requiring large health care providers in the city to submit written plans for vaccine distribution by Feb. 1.

City leaders and leaders in the medical community in San Francisco say the biggest challenge to getting more shots in peoples' arms - is the supply of vaccine doses.

But they hope that will improve, with the federal government taking a more active role in distributing the vaccine.

San Francisco set a goal of vaccinating everyone within the city by the end of June - about 900,000 people.