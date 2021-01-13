How to get the COVID vaccine in California: Here's some helpful info

The effort to vaccinate California residents against COVID is underway, but has gotten off to a slow and confusing start.

The country's most populous state has been stuck near the bottom of the 50 states in terms of vaccinating people, according to national data tracked by Bloomberg. The state's data shows that it'sconsistently had a high percentage of unused doses.

Residents have also been baffled about how they schedule appointments to get the shots. There is no central authority for reserving a dose. Instead, county health departments and private health care providers are responsible, which means that residents get different access and information based on where they live and what type of medical coverage they have.

Doctors' offices became overwhelmed with calls from patients seeking shots when the Gov. Newsom announced that COVID vaccines would be immediately avaialble to people 65 and older.

Newsom has admitted the state's vaccination plan has fallen short in areas, some of which are partially blamed on technical difficulties, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times,

As the state seeks to speed up vaccinations, counties are providing more clarity on the ever-evolving distribution plans and how residents can figure out their place in line.

Amid the patchwork response being sewn together across California to the unprecedented crisis, KTVU is trying to provide answers to common vaccine questions.

How will I be vaccinated?

There is not a big enough supply of vaccines nor a well-organized system for administering doses to everyone in California or across the U.S.

Due to those constraints, groups of people are deemed a higher priority to recieve the vaccine than other categories who are less at risk for serious infections. The early priorities include medical workers and the elderly while younger people must wait.

The priorities are established by the state, based on federal recommendations, but carried out by California's 58 counties.

The priority order is broken down into four phases with each phase further split into tiers.

Local health departments have some control within the phases but counties cannot skip phases or go out of order. At any time, the phases can be revised by the state.

So who's first?

Health care workers and long-term care residents are the highest priority groups for receiving the vaccine, along with people ages 65 and older after the state expanded vaccine access.

The next eligible phase will include emergency workers, teachers, childcare providers and food and agriculture workers. See below for a full list of each phase and tier.

The supply of the vaccine is already affecting the ability to vaccinate more people.

Some county officials have said they don't have enough doses to vaccinate everyone iwho s eligible. In Santa Clara County, public health officials said they are vaccinating health care workers and long term care residents, but they would only vaccinate people age 75 and older at this time because they don’t have enough doses to go around.

How do I know I'm eligible for the vaccine?

Counties are using to a variety of methods to notify residents when it’s their turn. In Santa Clara County, for example, people who are eligible to be vaccinated can make an appointment through a county website for their shot. San Francisco, meanwhile, said it has adopted a notification system for residents to recieve an email or text when they become eligible. Check with your county's health department for local eligibilty.

When it's my turn, where can I get the COVID vaccine?

Most Californians will be vaccinated at mass vaccination sites, doctors' offices, clinics, or pharmacies. Alternatively, your primary care provider or employer may refer you to a vaccine location (e.g., CVS, Walgreens or other point of dispensing location).

How many COVID-19 vaccine doses are needed?

So far two vaccines have been approved for use. They both require getting two shots, but the timing is different. The two does of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, is to be taken 21 days apart while the Moderna shots hould be taken 28 days apart.

How much will the COVID-19 vaccine cost?

In most cases, COVID-19 vaccines, including the administration, are free.

Do I need to be a California resident to get COVID-19 vaccine?

No. Vaccine distribution is based on eligibility irrespective of residency or immigration status.

California vaccination groups: who's in each phase?

Acute care, psychiatric and correctional facility hospital staff

Staff and residents of skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, and similar settings for older or medically vulnerable individuals

Paramedics, EMTs and others providing emergency medical services

Dialysis center workers

Intermediate Care Facility staff and residents

Home Health Care/In-Home Supportive Services

Community Health Workers

Public Health Field Staff (including Testing Site Staff)

Primary Care Clinics, including Federally Qualified Health Centers, Rural Health Centers, Correctional Facility Clinics and Urgent Care Clinics

Specialty Clinics

Laboratory Workers

Dental/Oral Health Clinics

Pharmacy Staff (non-Hospital)

Older adults, aged 65+

Essential workers in the following sectors: Education and Child Care (formal and nformal), Emergency Services, Food/Agriculture

Essential Workers in the following sectors: Critical Manufacturing, Industrial, Residential and Commercial Sheltering Facilities and Services, Transportation and Logistics

Congregate Settings: Incarceration Settings, People Experiencing Homelessness

Adults, aged 50+

Persons 16-49 with high-risk conditions: Cancer, Chronic kidney disease, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), Heart conditions, Solid organ transplant, Overweight, Pregnancy, Sickle cell disease, Smoking, Type 2 diabetes mellitus, Asthma (moderate to severe), Cerebrovascular Disease, Cystic fibrosis, Hypertension/high blood pressure, Neurologic conditions e.g. dementia, Liver disease, Pulmonary Fibrosis, Thalassemias, Type 1 diabetes mellitus

Water and Waste Management

Defense

Energy

Communication and IT

Financial Services

Chemicals/Hazardous Materials

Government Ops/Community Services

People with underlying health conditions

Young adults

Children

Workers not covered in Phases 1 or 2